Poonawalla Fincorp beats Federal Bank in market cap; shares rise

By Yoosef K  May 23, 2023 3:23:07 PM IST (Published)

On Tuesday, shares of Poonawalla Fincorp climbed to a record high of Rs 354.10 on the NSE, hitting a market valuation of Rs 27,197 crore, which is about Rs 400 crore higher than that of Federal Bank’s market cap. The stock of Poonawalla Fincorp has surged as much as 14 percent so far in 2023, in contrast Federal Bank has seen a nine percent drop during the same period

Pune-based Poonawalla Fincorp surpassed the market capitalisation of Federal Bank on Tuesday, as better-than expected profit in the March quarter, along with an improved asset quality boosted investors inclination to the counter.

