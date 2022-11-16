Momentum continues in defence stocks; FIIs bet on Kotak Bank: What kept dealers busy on Wednesday?

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended 2.8 percent higher on Wednesday as the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index. The stock has been oscillating between gains and losses over the last five trading sessions.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the stock outperformed both the benchmark Nifty as well as the Nifty Bank index on the back of buying interest seen from institutional investors.

Some Profit Booking

Benchmark indices ended flat on Wednesday with flows continuing to remain tepid over the last few sessions due to lack of participation from both domestic and foreign investors.

However, dealers suggested that Wednesday's session was the first instance where profit booking was witnessed across the board, whether it be largecap or midcap names.

The bigger pain seems to be within the midcap space. The worry is due to the number of large blocks that are upcoming. Dealers indicate 7-8 large blocks are in the offing for the next few days which is putting pressure on the broader market.

Besides Kotak Mahindra Bank, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Nykaa: Shares ended 4.7 percent lower on Wednesday after 1 percent equity exchanged hands in some large trades. The stock has now dropped 13 percent in two sessions. A part of the pre-IPO lock-in, delayed due to the bonus issue, expired on Tuesday, causing further selling pressure.

Based on the data available on the exchanges, Segantii India Mauritius sold 33.7 lakh shares of the company on Tuesday at Rs 199.24 apiece. The firm had purchased nearly 38 lakh shares at Rs 171.75 apiece last week.

Polycab India: Shares of the wires and cables company ended 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday. As highlighted earlier, the pain in the broader markets is greater due to the amount of blocks that are on the anvil. Dealing rooms indicate a similar large block deal may take place in the stock as well in the near-term.