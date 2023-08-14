Polycab India, HUL show promising short-term potential, says Sharekhan

In the ever-fluctuating landscape of the stock market, making informed investment decisions is crucial. Jay Thakkar's insights provide a valuable guide for investors looking to explore the potential of Polycab India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Both stocks present unique opportunities for short-term gains, backed by careful analysis and projections.

Two stocks that have recently caught the attention of Jay Thakkar, an expert from Sharekhan, are Polycab India and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). He shared valuable insights on these stocks with CNBC-TV18.

According to Thakkar, Polycab India appears to have completed its sideways correction phase, positioning itself for a potential upswing. The stock, currently trading around Rs 4,700, holds the potential to climb further towards the levels of Rs 4,850 to Rs 4,950 in the short term. Thakkar identified these figures as the two primary short-term targets for the stock.

For those considering an investment, Thakkar suggested a strategic approach. Investors can opt to buy Polycab India, but with a safety net in place – a stop loss at Rs 4,580. This precautionary measure is designed to mitigate potential losses while capitalizing on the anticipated gains.

Thakkar highlighted that Polycab India has already achieved an impressive gain of over 21 percent in the past month, underlining its current momentum.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has emerged as a significant player in the current market scenario. Thakkar's analysis suggested that the stock has successfully completed a five-year declining structure, setting the stage for a potential reversal of fortunes in the short term. This assessment is further supported by the stock's oversold status, indicating a potential opportunity for an upward bounce.

Thakkar predicted that HUL could experience an ascent towards the levels of Rs 2,600 to Rs 2,650, presenting a clear short-term target for investors to consider. However, in-line with responsible investment practices, Thakkar advised placing a stop loss below Rs 2,475 to safeguard against unexpected downturns.

While HUL did experience a decline of more than 5 percent in the preceding month, Thakkar's analysis points to a potential reversal of this trend. The stock's role in contributing to the current bounce back of the Nifty further underscores its renewed potential.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.