Policybazaar, India's largest insurance aggregator, is set to launch a Rs 4000-crore initial public offer (IPO). The decision to list on the bourses will see the firm liquidate a 15 percent stake while valuing itself at almost $3.5 billion, according to Mint, which spoke to two people privy to the company's plans.

According to one of the two people, the Gurugram-based company has invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.

"At least six merchant bankers are expected to be given the mandate to manage the IPO. The company has a vast loyal customer base so renewals generate revenues," he said.

The person added that the number of customers is increasing steadily as more people now prefer to transact online for safety, ease of understanding products; "saving time by availing instant neutral advice from the aggregator by comparing plans before buying a suitable insurance."

Policybazaar, which started in 2008 as an insurance comparison website, has evolved and moved to insurance selling operations. On its website, it offers information as well as comparisons for life insurance, health insurance, motor insurance, travel insurance and group plans.

The company claims it processes nearly 25 percent of the country's life insurance and over 7 percent of India's retail health cover. The company claims it hosts over 100 million visitors every year and records sales of nearly 300,000 transactions every month.

Policybazaar has raised $366 million in 7 rounds of funding since it began its operations in 2008.