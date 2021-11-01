Policybazaar founders to reduce sale of own shares in IPO by 85-90%: Report

PB Fintech, parent of Policybazaar, founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal will sell fewer number of shares through the offer for sale (OFS) than that they had decided earlier in the initial public offering (IPO) set to open on Monday, according to an Economic Times report.

Increased interest in tech IPOs and the headroom for further growth in its business as well as likely valuation after the share sale led to the founders reducing their OFS by 85-90 percent by value, the ET report said citing sources aware of the matter.

Dahiya, also chairman and CEO of PB Fintech, was supposed to sell his shares worth Rs 250 crore in the Policybazaar IPO as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed in August.

According to the latest DRHP filed by the company, he will now sell shares worth Rs 30 crore.

Similarly, Bansal, also whole-time director and CFO at the firm, had earlier decided to sell his holding of Rs 95 crore but now will sell shares worth just under Rs 13 crore. SoftBank, the largest shareholder with a stake of over 15 percent, is selling shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, the report said.

Policybazaar's Rs 5,700 crore IPO is looking at a listing valuation of $6.15 billion.

Policybazaar’s anchor investment slot had seen 40 times demand in terms of bids. Leading insurance firms have also picked up stakes in the firm. It raised Rs 2,569 crore from 155 anchor investors, according to the report.

According to the RHP, Dahiya owns 4.27 percent, while Bansal has 1.45 percent in PB Fintech.

Policybazaar has set a price band of Rs 940-980 per share for the IPO.