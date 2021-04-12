Policy rates and deposit rates remain stable, but few players increase mortgage pricing: CLSA

Brokerage firm CLSA has stated that there is some inch-up in mortgage rates and comfortable mortgage spreads. Both policy rates and Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR)/deposit rates remained stable but mortgage pricing was increased by a few players (SBI and Axis) as of March 2021 promotional pricing end.

In the latest edition of ‘Price of Money’, the brokerage stated: "Mortgage pricing is on par or 10-15 basis points higher than December 2020 and January 2021 pricing. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) remain our preferred picks in the sector."

Mortgage rates for Axis Bank and SBI have moved back to 6.9-6.95 percent after the promotional March 2021 rates ended (6.7 percent in March 2021), leading to flat or 10-15 basis points (bps) higher mortgage pricing as compared to December 2020 levels. ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are yet to increase the mortgage rates and Kotak Mahindra Bank's mortgage rate remains lowest at 6.65 percent.

The report notes that AAA three-year funding rates for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have inched up from less than 5 percent in December 2020 to 5.7-5.8 percent post-budget. This implies that the mortgage spreads have normalised from very high levels of over 160 bps over September 2020 to January 2021 to 110-120 bps in March 2021.

Also, SBI's and Axis Bank's mortgage rates are higher than peers, but players like HDFC Bank had 6.7 percent as promotional pricing during March 2021 and could increase mortgage rates. This better mortgage pricing and stable AAA funding costs are good for the mortgage spreads of HDFC Bank and LICHF.

The brokerage firm mentions that the banks’ MCLR and deposit rates largely remained unchanged from February to March 2021. So, in the near term, the upside and downside risk for bank margins will be evenly placed. While the rundown of excess liquidity will aid margins but to some extent to be offset by lower incremental spreads.

The CLSA note states: "As per RBI data, the gap between incremental lending yields and yields on loans is 130 bps for private banks."

The AAA corporate yields had firmed up in March 2021 from the very low level in December 2020. This has reduced the downside risk to margins and can lead to an upside in net interest margins (NIMs) if rates continue to inch up. In the fourth quarter, the NIM trajectory for banks will likely be volatile as interest-on-interest refunds for loans less than Rs 2 crore will need to be provided. Also, some banks have accounted for interest reversals in COVID-related non-performing assets (NPAs) in provisions while the impact for the second half of the fiscal year 2021 will need to be taken on the NII line.

The brokerage firm has stated the valuation for housing finance companies (HFCs) and NBFCs:

HDFC: CLSA states that HDFC’s valuation has been corrected from a 13-14 time one-year forward pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) (+1 std.) to 10 times P/PPOP (average valuations) and hence incrementally risk-reward looks reasonable. The firm expects a 16 percent net interest income (NII) growth over the FY2020-23.

LICHF: For LICHF, the brokerage firm mentions that the valuation at 0.9 time 1-year forward remains below its COVID level. Where there is refinancing pressure from banks, incremental mortgage spreads are holding steady. If migration of stage-2 loans to NPAs is under check, there could be some mean reversion in LICHF's valuation.

SHTF: CLSA notes that SHTF continues to see a strong rerating despite a broader market correction driven by improving collections which should sustain into the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021 Over the medium term, a mature business model will act as an upside constraint to multiples.