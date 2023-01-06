Pokarna zooms 10% on favourable order from US Department of Commerce on anti-dumping duty

The final decision comes after the US Department of Commerce announced the preliminary results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order in July.

Shares of Pokarna Ltd rallied more than nine percent on Friday after the United States Department of Commerce announced nil anti-dumping duty for two years on the company's subsidiary. The shares of Pokarna gained as much as 9.8 percent reaching intraday high of Rs 464. At 10.39 am, the stock was trading 7.34 percent higher at Rs 453.3 apiece on BSE.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Pokarna said that the US Department of Commerce announced the final results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order. It has finally determined that Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period under review from December 13, 2019 to May 31, 2021.

Accordingly, PESL’s anti-dumping duty for the said period has been finally determined to be nil. PESL, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Pokarna, is an exporter of natural quartz surface to the US.

The final decision comes after the US Department of Commerce announced the preliminary results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order in July.

In June 2022, the Commerce department published the anti-dumping duty order on certain quartz surface products (QSP) from India in the Federal Register.