English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Pokarna zooms 10% on favourable order from US Department of Commerce on anti dumping duty

Pokarna zooms 10% on favourable order from US Department of Commerce on anti-dumping duty

Pokarna zooms 10% on favourable order from US Department of Commerce on anti-dumping duty
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 6, 2023 12:24:59 PM IST (Published)

The final decision comes after the US Department of Commerce announced the preliminary results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order in July.

Shares of Pokarna Ltd rallied more than nine percent on Friday after the United States Department of Commerce announced nil anti-dumping duty for two years on the company's subsidiary. The shares of Pokarna gained as much as 9.8 percent reaching intraday high of Rs 464. At 10.39 am, the stock was trading 7.34 percent higher at Rs 453.3 apiece on BSE.

Recommended Articles

View All
Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

Foreign Investors continue selling spree of 2022 into the new year

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

Explained | How land 'sinking' is creating cracks in houses of Uttarakhand's Joshimath town

IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

India Inc likely to be 'cautious' about hiring in first quarter due to slowdown: Report

IST2 Min(s) Read

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen, eyeing 5 mn tonne production by 2030

FAQs | Fuel of the Future: India’s two billion incentive plan for green hydrogen, eyeing 5 mn tonne production by 2030

IST4 Min(s) Read

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Pokarna said that the US Department of Commerce announced the final results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order. It has finally determined that Pokarna Engineered Stone Ltd (PESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period under review from December 13, 2019 to May 31, 2021.


Accordingly, PESL’s anti-dumping duty for the said period has been finally determined to be nil.  PESL, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Pokarna, is an exporter of natural quartz surface to the US.

The final decision comes after the US Department of Commerce announced the preliminary results of its first administrative review of quartz surfaces anti-dumping duty order in July.

In June 2022, the Commerce department published the anti-dumping duty order on certain quartz surface products (QSP) from India in the Federal Register.

Pokarna is the largest exporter of finished granite in India with exports to over 12 countries globally across Europe, Middle East and predominantly North America.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

anti-dumping duty

Previous Article

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains Rs 100 to nearly Rs 55,400 per 10 gram

Next Article

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for overactive bladder treatment drug 

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X