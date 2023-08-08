Top stock picks | PNB, NTPC on the radar

Shrikant Chouhan's insights provide a valuable perspective for investors seeking guidance in the dynamic stock market landscape. His analysis of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and NTPC suggests a promising future for both stocks, with anticipated price movements and targets that inspire confidence.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shrikant Chouhan, a prominent figure at Kotak Securities, shared his optimistic perspective on the stock market, particularly highlighting Punjab National Bank (PNB) and NTPC. Chouhan's insights shed light on potential price movements and targets for these two stocks, offering valuable guidance for investors.

Shrikant Chouhan expressed his positive sentiment towards Punjab National Bank (PNB), which currently hovers around the range of Rs 61.50-61.75. Chouhan's analysis suggested that PNB has the potential to escalate to levels between Rs 67 and Rs 68 in the near term, a notable upward movement. However, his bullish outlook doesn't stop there; Chouhan envisioned PNB reaching a long-term target of Rs 75.

Considering the upward trajectory forecasted by Chouhan, he proposed PNB as an attractive buy at its current levels, advising investors to set a stop loss at Rs 58 to manage potential risks.

Notably, PNB has already exhibited favorable performance, having recorded a gain of over 1 percent in the past month. This commendable momentum supports Chouhan's positive outlook for the stock.

Chouhan's analysis extends to NTPC , another stock that has captured his attention. While NTPC initially traded within the range of Rs 225-230, it recently experienced a correction that brought it down to Rs 215. Chouhan views this correction as an opportunity, particularly since NTPC is now positioned close to a critical support level.

He suggested that investors consider entering the market at the current levels, with a recommended stop loss at Rs 210 to safeguard against potential downward movements. Chouhan's prediction for NTPC's price movement is equally optimistic, projecting a minimum target of Rs 235 and a possible peak of Rs 250.

Emphasizing the validity of his stance, Chouhan highlighted NTPC's remarkable performance over the past month, having witnessed an impressive surge of more than 12 percent. This uptrend further bolstered Chouhan's positive outlook on NTPC and solidified his recommendation for investors.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.