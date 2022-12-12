This state-run lender has joined the list of recent analyst upgrades within the sector

Shares of PNB have gained over 40 percent during the last three months, compared to the Nifty Bank's 8 percent surge.

Shares of India's second-largest state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained on Monday after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from its previous rating of Underweight.

The brokerage also revised its price target higher to Rs 72 from its previous target of Rs 34. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 28 percent from Friday's closing levels.

The upgrade comes after the lender disclosed in the September quarter that net slippages have slipped into negative territory, recovery is outpacing creation of new non-performing loans, and there is minimal stress in the corporate loan book.

With a CET-1 ratio of 10.9 percent and Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 160 percent, JPMorgan termed both of these metrics to be "comfortable" in an environment of tighter deposits at private banking rivals.

Provisions are largely related to back book (net NPL 3.8 percent, Restructured 1.7 percent) which are higher than the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda and the market will likely look through it via a one-time book value adjustment, according to the note.

With the above mentioned factors, JPMorgan expects this trend of outperformance to continue in the near-term.

Shares of PNB are trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 57.50.

