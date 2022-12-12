English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

This state-run lender has joined the list of recent analyst upgrades within the sector

This state-run lender has joined the list of recent analyst upgrades within the sector

This state-run lender has joined the list of recent analyst upgrades within the sector
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 12, 2022 12:18:21 PM IST (Published)

Shares of PNB have gained over 40 percent during the last three months, compared to the Nifty Bank's 8 percent surge.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell PNB share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

Alcohol manufacturers in poor spirits despite 15% rise in consumption – here’s why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

Maruti Suzuki defends offering discounts after Nomura calls it a 'sign of weakness'

IST3 Min(s) Read

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

Winter wedding bells help auto retail sales pick pace but 2-wheeler demand a worry

IST4 Min(s) Read


Shares of India's second-largest state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) gained on Monday after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from its previous rating of Underweight.
The brokerage also revised its price target higher to Rs 72 from its previous target of Rs 34. The revised price target implies a potential upside of 28 percent from Friday's closing levels.
The upgrade comes after the lender disclosed in the September quarter that net slippages have slipped into negative territory, recovery is outpacing creation of new non-performing loans, and there is minimal stress in the corporate loan book.
With a CET-1 ratio of 10.9 percent and Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 160 percent, JPMorgan termed both of these metrics to be "comfortable" in an environment of tighter deposits at private banking rivals.
Also Read: Steady fall in bad loans help PSU banks roar in 2022

Provisions are largely related to back book (net NPL 3.8 percent, Restructured 1.7 percent) which are higher than the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda and the market will likely look through it via a one-time book value adjustment, according to the note.

Shares of PNB have gained over 40 percent during the last three months, compared to the Nifty Bank's 8 percent surge.

With the above mentioned factors, JPMorgan expects this trend of outperformance to continue in the near-term.

PSU Banks have received a slew of analyst upgrades over the last week. Credit Suisse on December 8 upgraded Bank of India to Outperform from Underperform while Morgan Stanley on December 6 called Bank of India and Bank of Baroda as the two state-run banks where risk-reward is most favourable.

Shares of PNB are trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 57.50.

Also Read: Market capitalisation of PSU banks crosses Rs 10 lakh crore for the first time ever
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

PNBPNB sharesPunjab National Bank

Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty recover from opening lows; PSU Banks continue to surge

Next Article

Uniparts India shares debut on Dalal Street at Rs 575 apiece