This state-run lender has joined the list of recent analyst upgrades within the sector

Shares of PNB have gained over 40 percent during the last three months, compared to the Nifty Bank's 8 percent surge.
Provisions are largely related to back book (net NPL 3.8 percent, Restructured 1.7 percent) which are higher than the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda and the market will likely look through it via a one-time book value adjustment, according to the note.
With the above mentioned factors, JPMorgan expects this trend of outperformance to continue in the near-term.
PSU Banks have received a slew of analyst upgrades over the last week. Credit Suisse on December 8 upgraded Bank of India to Outperform from Underperform while Morgan Stanley on December 6 called Bank of India and Bank of Baroda as the two state-run banks where risk-reward is most favourable.
Shares of PNB are trading 2.2 percent higher at Rs 57.50.