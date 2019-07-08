Market
PNB falls 10% after it reports another fraud worth Rs 3,805 crore
Updated : July 08, 2019 11:13 AM IST
Shares of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fell over 10 percent on Monday after it reported a borrowing fraud of Rs 3,805 crore in Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd's account.
The stock fell as much as 10.33 percent to Rs 73.30 per share on the BSE.
