PKH Ventures IPO to open on Friday: GMP, price band, other details in 10 points

PKH Ventures has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 per equity share for its IPO. Shares of the company are commanding a premium of Rs 7 in the unlisted market.

The initial share sale of construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures will kick off for public subscription on Friday, June 30, and the three-day stake sale will conclude on July 4. According to market observers, the shares of PKH Ventures are commanding a premium of Rs 7 per share in the unlisted market.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to PKH Ventures IPO —

1) The company has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 per equity share for its initial public offering (IPO).

2) The offer consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.73 lakh shares by its promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal, who holds 63.69 percent stake in the company.

3) The lot size would be 100 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 equity shares thereafter.

4) About 50 percent of the net offer has been reserved for the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion, 15 percent for the non-institutional investor (NII) category, and remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

5) The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively, and the firm values at Rs 1,217 crore.

6) The net proceeds from the issue to the tune of up to Rs 124.12 crore will be used for investment in its subsidiary, Halaipani Hydro Project, for the development of a hydropower project. Additionally, Rs 80 crore will be utilised for investment in the subsidiary, Garuda Construction, for funding long-term working capital requirements, and Rs 40 crore for pursuing inorganic growth and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

7) The allotment of shares will likely be finalised by July 7 while the initiation of refunds will be on July 10. The company's shares are expected to get listed on July 12 on both BSE and NSE.

8) IDBI Capital Markets & Securities is the book-running lead manager to the issue while Link Intime India is the registrar.

9) The Mumbai-based firm has three business verticals — construction and management, hospitality, and management services. The construction projects include residential and commercial buildings and miscellaneous projects including Delhi Police headquarter, a hydropower plant in Amritsar and Nagpur, and a food park. It also owns and operates two hotels and manages one resort & spa at Aamby Valley, Lonavala. It also owns and operates certain restaurants and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) like Zebra Crossing, Mumbai Salsa, and Hardy’s Burger under its brands.

10) PKH Ventures posted a profit after tax of Rs 40.51 crore in the financial year 2021-22 and revenue from operations stood at Rs 199.35 crore.