PKH Ventures IPO to open on Friday: GMP, price band, other details in 10 points

By Meghna Sen

PKH Ventures has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 per equity share for its IPO. Shares of the company are commanding a premium of Rs 7 in the unlisted market.

The initial share sale of construction and hospitality firm PKH Ventures will kick off for public subscription on Friday, June 30, and the three-day stake sale will conclude on July 4. According to market observers, the shares of PKH Ventures are commanding a premium of Rs 7 per share in the unlisted market. Live TV Loading...

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares. Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to PKH Ventures IPO —