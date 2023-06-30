PKH Ventures IPO: Analysts hold mixed views on the issue as the company has experienced negative cash flows in the past. Shares of the company are commanding a premium of Rs 11 per share in the grey market.

The initial public offering (IPO) of PKH Ventures, a construction and hospitality company, kicked off for subscription on Friday, June 30, and will be available for public bidding till Tuesday, July 4. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 140-148 for the IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of up to 1.82 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.73 lakh shares.

According to market observers, the shares of PKH Ventures are commanding a premium of Rs 11 per share in the unlisted market.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform for IPO shares . Generally, IPO investors consider this price movement here to gauge the expected listing price of any public offer.

Analysts mixed on PKH Ventures IPO

Analysts hold mixed views on the issue as the company has experienced negative cash flows in the past.

Swastika Investmart: Subscribe for high-risk investors

"The company has experienced promoters, and it has reported decent financials as well; however, it has experienced negative cash flows in the past. Also, the company has worked on very few projects till now, so it has limited or almost zero relevant experience for the upcoming projects. Considering all the factors, we will recommend only high-risk investors subscribe this IPO," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Stoxbox: Avoid

"The debt has increased significantly to Rs 74.8 crore for the nine months ended 31 December 2022 compared to Rs 48.6 crore posted in FY22, whereas the revenue has shown a degrowth in the last three years. On the upper end of the price band, the issue will be valued at 24.8 times of annualized FY23 earnings which we believe is richly valued," said Stoxbox with an 'avoid' rating for the issue.

Reliance Securities: Subscribe

Reliance Securities said PKH Ventures is poised for growth in the coming years led by multiple projects in the pipeline. It highlighted the company’s healthy business prospects, decent financials, expertise in the Hospitality vertical, synergies led by acquisition of Amar Remedies and experienced management.

Meanwhile, Hensex Securities has asked investors to apply to the issue from a medium to long-term perspective.

'IPO proceeds to fund orderbook projects'

The net proceeds of the IPO are for working capital to fund orderbook projects, said Pravin Kumar Agarwal, the Chairman and Managing Director of PKH Ventures while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

"What we are asking for working capital is for a third party orderbook of Rs 450 crore. The working capital is only for that portion. If you know the process of RHP and DRHP, everything is so crystal clear; it is crystallized where we can use the money, there is a monitoring agency. So, we can't use the money as we want. It's a very controlled regime and we have always been perfect on controls and regime; we are not bypassing anything. It is not that we are going to bypass anything. So, everything is very well defined as to what we can use the money for and where we can use the money. There is not going to be any internal uses of funds,” the CMD said.

About the offer

Under the OFS, promoter Pravin Kumar Agarwal will offload 73.7 lakh equity shares. The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 358.85 crore and Rs 379.35 crore at the lower and the upper ends of the price band, respectively, and the firm values at Rs 1,217 crore.

About 50 percent of the issue has been reserved for the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion, 15 percent for the non-institutional investor (NII) category, and rest 35 percent for retail investors.

The allotment of shares will likely be finalised by July 7 while the initiation of refunds will be on July 10. The company's shares are expected to get listed on July 12 on both BSE and NSE.

IDBI Capital Markets & Securities is the book-running lead manager to the issue while Link Intime India is the registrar.