Piramal Pharma tumbles 13% on Q3 loss

Though the company's revenue from operation rose by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,716 crore YoY in Q3FY23, higher cost on raw material and other inputs led to a net loss in the quarter.

Shares of Piramal Pharma plunged nearly 13 percent in the morning trade on Thursday after the company reported poor earnings for the December 2022 quarter. The pharmaceutical firm, majority owned by Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group, reported Rs 90.18 crore loss year-on-year in the third quarter of current financial year as against a net profit of Rs 163.37 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company's revenue from operations rose by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,716 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 1,539 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 56 percent to Rs 170 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 219 crore in the year-ago period.

For the nine month period ending December 2022 the company’s loss stood at Rs 236.6 crore as against Rs 172 crore profit in the same period a year ago.

Moreover, EBITDA margin for Q3FY23 stood at 5.1 percent compared to 14.7 percent in the corresponding period a year ago. Margin also declined sequentially compared to 10 percent in the September quarter.

The company said that the EBITDA margin was impacted due to high operating expenses led by rising raw material cost.

"Basis our recent increase in customer engagements and continued inflows of RFPs (Request for Proposals), we believe that the demand for CDMO services, especially for our differentiated offerings remain strong," Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma, said.

The management also said its Complex Hospital Generic business and the Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio are seeing a healthy demand. Further, its India consumer healthcare business is delivering growth driven by power brands and investment in e-commerce channels is also yielding good results.

In addition, the company’s board on Monday also approved to allot equity shares for Rs 1,050 crore by way of rights issue.

Brokerages Axis Capital and Jefferies have recommended 'Buy' rating on Piramal Pharma. Axis Capital set a target price of Rs 160 per share while Jefferies recommended a target price of Rs 150.

Reacting to the company's quarterly earnings, shares of Piramal Pharma slumped over 11 percent in the morning session to Rs 87.9 on BSE. The shares later recovered some losses and were trading at Rs 91.45 apiece, down 7.91 percent, at 10.45 AM. The stock is down more than 50 percent from its listing price of Rs 201 and in the last 3-month period it has dropped over 40 percent.