Piramal Enterprises on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The administrative committee of the board has approved the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable principal protected, market-linked NCDs on a private placement basis, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

The committee has approved the issue of NCDs on a private placement basis of up to Rs 100 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 900 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis, it noted. The company, however, did not specify what it intends to do with the raised capital.