Piramal Enterprises Q1 profit at Rs 509 crore; board approves Rs 1,750 crore share buyback

Leading diversified financial services company Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Friday posted a 160 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in its net profit at Rs 508.78 crore from a net loss of Rs 196 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The profit was led by a gain of Rs 855 crore on the sale of Shriram Finance Limited stake, the company said in a filing.

The board has approved a share buyback of up to Rs 1,750 crore at Rs 1250 per share via tender offer route. The company's promoters will not participate in the buy back issue. The buyback price of Rs 1250 per share is 16.5 percent premium to Friday's closing price.

"The administrative committee of the board of directors of the company has been empowered to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, in its absolute discretion, deem necessary, expedient, usual or proper in connection with the Buyback," Piramal Enterprises said.

The buyback size does not include transaction costs such as brokerage, filing fees, legal fees, public announcement publication expenses, printing and dispatch expenses, applicable taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, good and service tax, stamp duty, and other incidental and related expenses.