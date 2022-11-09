PI Industries shares hit an all-time high after newly launch brands contribute to growth

Both domestic as well as export markets contributed to strong results from PI Industries.
The company’s EBITDA increased by 49 percent to Rs 433 crore in September quarter while margin improved 200 basis points to 24 percent from 22 percent due to a favourable product mix and operating leverage.
PI Industries witnessed a 29 percent growth in exports on a higher base, with a volume growth of 25 percent. The company also saw a 36 percent growth in the domestic market, with a volume growth of 31 percent.
With Rs 2,321 crore of surplus cash, the company continues to identify value-accretive inorganic growth opportunities across the market.
Shares of PI Industries are trading 10 percent higher at Rs 3,623.