Phillip Capital cuts 1-year Nifty target to 11,300. These are its top stock picks

2019 has been a very volatile year for the market with a number of macro factors affecting the indices. The year started on a strong note, but the last few months have left bears in charge of the markets. July has been particularly bad, with the Nifty50 index falling nearly 750 points in the month.

Analysts expect this negative sentiment to continue amid the weak consumer demand, weak earnings, and global concerns. Continued selling by foreign investors also add to the concerns.

After remaining negative on equities for a few months, global brokerage Phillip Capital slashed one-year Nifty target to 11,300-11,800 (from 12,200-12,700).

Its Bear case scenario sees Nifty at 10,000-10,400 and Bull case scenario pegs the index at 12,000-12,400.

"While we have been highlighting risks like weak macros and earnings for a few months, added negative reasons have led to the Nifty downgrade. These are higher tax incidence on FIIs that will impact inflows to an economy with the already weak economic outlook, the likelihood of Nifty PE premium shrinkage, the likelihood of MF flows tapering, persisting and aggravating tight liquidity condition, and lack of growth triggers in the medium to long term," the brokerage said in a report.

Nifty FY20 and FY21 EPS is currently forecasting a growth of 23 percent and 18 percent, respectively with nominal GDP growth assumption of 10 percent - which indicates a high risk of meaningful earnings downgrade, it noted.

The brokerage house expects growth to taper in favoured sectors like consumer discretionary, infrastructure (roads), and chemicals (reflecting broader economic weakness) along with negativity persisting in automobiles, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and metals.

Among sectors, it downgraded infra to 'neutral' (from overweight); maintained 'overweight' on private banks and select consumer stocks, 'neutral' on IT, capital goods, cement, FMCG and 'underweight' on automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals.

For stocks, its top picks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI in the banking sector and HUL, Marico, Asian Paints, and Jubilant Foodworks in FMCG space. Other preferred stocks include Bajaj Electricals, Somany Ceramics, L&T, UltraTech Cement, JK Cement, Container Corp, NCC, PNC Infra, Divi's Labs, Biocon, and Aarti Industries.

"Demand/consumption will likely remain tepid due to a higher base, lack of new incomes (jobs), lack of cash availability (government’s push for tax compliance), and dwindling wealth effect (long-held confidence of better future earnings is fading fast). This will further limit demand and consumer confidence," it added.