Phillip Capital cuts 1-year Nifty target to 11,300. These are its top stock picks
Updated : August 02, 2019 10:03 AM IST
Global brokerage Phillip Capital slashed one-year Nifty target to 11,300-11,800 (from 12,200-12,700).
Among sectors, it downgraded infra to 'neutral' (from overweight); maintained 'overweight' on private banks.
For stocks, its top picks include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI in the banking sector.
