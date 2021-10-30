PharmEasy to file for IPO next week 

API Holdings, the parent company of the online pharmacy retailer PharmEasy, is expected to file draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) next week, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The issue size for the public offering has been pegged between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 6,500 crore. The issuance is expected to be an offer for sale with API Holdings setting the price band for the IPO at a discount of 15-20 percent in order to get good demand for the issue. The final valuation will depend on the demand seen around the listing, sources said.

API Holdings is looking to list by January-February 2022, depending on the relevant regulatory approval. The company is currently looking at a valuation of around $7 billion for the IPO.

It had managed to raise funding of $350 million back in April, led by Prosus Ventures and TPG Growth. Existing investors including Temasek, CDPQ, LGT Lightrock, Eight Roads, and Think Investments also participated in the series E round. With the round of investments the company officially became a unicorn.