Indian pharma market grew 12.7% in December

Except anti-diabetic and derma, all major therapies grew in double digits in December last year. Anti-diabetic therapy was up 6.4 percent from the previous year, whereas derma was up 5.8 percent in the same period.

The Indian pharma market grew 12.7 percent in December 2022 from the previous year compared to 14.6 percent in November 2022 from the earlier year as well.

The year-on-year volume growth in December was in line with November's 4.8 percent compared to the previous year.

A poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 had found that the sector would see a 9-10 percent growth in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Among pharma companies, Cadila and Lupin were up 8 to 10 percent year-on-year. Dr Reddy reported an early single digit growth of 3.6 percent from the previous year, while Gland Pharma reported a flat growth of 0.6 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, Bernstein has said that 2022 was a tough year for the Indian pharmaceutical space, largely it is back to basics in 2023, which includes ongoing price erosion to manage in the US complex generics to rescue a couple of companies in the US market and secular return to volume growth in India.

And IIFL’s outlook for pharma 2023 remains mix. US generic market continues to be challenging according to them as well. So the firm is estimating high single digit to low double digit price erosion.