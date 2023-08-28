Top stock picks | Persistent Systems, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Consumer, SBI Card on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Persistent Systems. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 5,094 for an upside target of Rs 5,240-5,250. Shares have gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 166 for an upside target Rs 186. The stock is up more than 31 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Tata Consumers Products with a stop loss of Rs 839 for a downside target of Rs 805. Shares have declined more than 3 percent over the last month.

SBI Card is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 790 and a stop loss of Rs 830. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Asian Paints. The stock had a big decline then it consolidated and broke out on Friday. It is possible that this stock may do its own thing even if the Nifty is not stable. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,140. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's intraday short is on Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 446. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

Jindal Steel and Power is another short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 646. The stock has declined more than 3 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Titan. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,030. Shares are up more than 2 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,175 and a price target of Rs 3,400 on the upside.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on Persistent Systems with a stop loss of Rs 5,020 and for an upside target of Rs 5,330.

He also has a sell call on ABB India. Correction of 4-5 percent can be seen from current levels. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 4,340 for a target of Rs 4,050. The stock was down more than 5 percent in the past month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.