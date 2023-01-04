Pepsico India bottler, Varun Beverages' shares up 120% in the past year with momentum expected to continue

Varun Beverages stock has yielded impressive results in 2022, growing over 120 percent in the year.

Shares of Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's India franchise bottler, opened with a positive trend on Wednesday amid reports of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) upgrading the company’s status to large cap from midcap category.

The company's shares traded with a 0.91 percent gain at 12:05pm on the BSE. Opening at Rs 1312 per piece, the shares saw good traction in the early trends and touched a high of Rs 1328.70 before recording some correction.

The stock has outperformed the Nifty FMCG index. The company has given positive returns to shareholders every single year since its listing in 2016.

Market experts are backing Varun Beverages to be included in the Nifty50 Index this year. Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research on December 6, 2022, predicted that Varun Beverages could be one among the companies that may replace HDFC Ltd on the Nifty 50 index.

Last month, Varun Beverages surpassed Godrej Consumer Products Ltd to become India's sixth-largest FMCG company by market capitalisation.

In November, Varun Beverages Ltd entered into an agreement to invest 26 percent in Clean Max Tav Pvt Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) engaged to supply solar and wind power to consumers in the state of Karnataka.

The second largest PepsiCo franchisees outside the United States, Varun Beverages manufactures and sells a wide variety of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and a wide range of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs) that include drinking water sold under PepsiCo trademarks.