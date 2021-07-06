Peer comparison: Nifty outperformed most global markets during FY22 first quarter

NSE's Nifty50 index rose seven percent during April-June 2021 and outperformed most global indices with the exception of Brazil, Russia, the US, Taiwan, and Korea.

Brazil with its 8.7 percent rally was the top global market and China was the worst with a slump of 2.8 percent, research agency CLSA said in its morning note.

Looking inwards, Nifty Metals, healthcare, PSUs, IT, power, oil & gas and capital goods were outperformers in the market. Autos, telecom, FMCG, banks, and realty, on the contrary, underperformed.

"Liquidity flow, sharper than expected economic recovery, and quick adaptation to changed operating conditions (such as digitalisation) leading to improved business financials have led to this recovery," Kunj Bansal of Karvy Capital told CNBC-TV18.

However, no one investing style was dominant during the quarter. "With nearly 60 percent of the Nifty members outperforming the index, there was no real dominant investing style during the quarter," CLSA added.

The top quintile of Nifty stocks under all three investment styles -- value, growth, and momentum, outperformed the Nifty.

Value investors are in the market for long-term and research while selecting the stocks. Momentum investors, on the other hand, pick stocks during the uptrend. Growth investors look for the "next big thing" and invest after analysing a stock's potential to grow.

CLSA has also upgraded the EPS estimates for global economies for the first quarter as the recovery ensues. An EPS estimate is an estimate of the quarterly earnings per share.

A higher EPS indicates a greater value for the investors, as they will pay more if they think an asset has higher profits relative to its price.

Given the recent outperformance, Nifty's absolute valuation of 20x cooled off from record highs, CLSA added. However, it is not cheap either, according to its valuation.

"In terms of valuations, Nifty is not cheap, but it has the world's strongest three-year EPS growth story after Korea and Brazil," CLSA said.

While Taiwan saw the biggest quarterly upgrade of 22 percent, Singapore's was the lowest at 3 percent.

"A further pick-up in vaccinations and continued relaxation by the states driving economic normalisation by the end of 2021 should keep investors optimistic, in our view," CLSA said in a note.

As of now, while the investor sentiment is elevated, it is lower than the 2021 peak, as shown by CLSA's bull-bear index.

CLSA has introduced a proprietary India bull-bear index that compares the current market to history from an investor sentiment perspective.

In April 2021, the index fell to its least bullish reading since September 2020. However, it remained shy of touching the Jan 2021 record reading.

Analysts think Nifty can sustain this rally provided the monsoon is good and the second wave subsides sooner than later.

"India investment rationale is valid even now ... while valuation comfort may not be there in many pockets, multi-year re-rating is ongoing in many sectors like IT, Pharma, Speciality Chemicals, etc.," Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital told CNBC-TV18.