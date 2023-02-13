PB Fintech revenue spikes 66% in Dec quarter, significantly reduces loss

PB Fintech Ltd, the owner of online insurance marketplace Policybazaar and credit marketplace Paisabazaar, on Friday reported 66 percent jump in its consolidated revenue to Rs 610 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 367 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The spike in revenue helped substantially reducing its loss in the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23).

The company's total Ebitda loss stood at Rs 133 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with a loss of Rs 317 crore in Q3 FY22. Ebitda refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

PB Fintech said in the result announcement that the revenue from its existing businesses, which comprise the Policybazaar and Paisabazaar divisions, was up 34 percent to Rs 425 crore in the December quarter compared with Rs 317 crore a year ago.

The adjusted Ebitda profit of the existing business was Rs 26 crore during the quarter versus a loss of Rs 41 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Our existing business adjusted Ebitda increased by Rs 67 crore for the quarter and Rs 164 crore for the 9 months of the year as compared to the same periods last year. This growth is driven by three things - growth of renewal income, growth of new business, and higher efficiency in new business,” the company said in a press release.

PB Fintech’s new initiatives business, which takes into account the company’s expansion into new areas and geographies, also recorded healthy growth. Revenue of the new initiatives business was up 270 percent to Rs 185 crore in Q3 FY23 compared with Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY22.

“Our new initiatives revenue has grown 3.7x, while the adjusted Ebitda loss is roughly the same this quarter as compared to the same period last year,” the press release added.

After the results announcement, shares of PB Fintech rose as much as 3.8 percent to Rs 545.90 apiece in opening trade on Monday.

Brokerages, too, were upbeat about the stock after the better-than-expected Q3 earnings. Firms like Morgan Stanley, UBS and CLSA raised their price targets on the PB Fintech stock while retaining the ‘buy’ rating.