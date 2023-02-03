Paytm board will consider Q3FY23 results earnings on February 3,2023.The company reported a reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, informed today that its non-executive, non-independent director, Douglas Feagin has submitted his resignation with immediate effect from February 2, 2023.

"In recognition of the company's growth as a publicly listed company and the maturity of the business, at the request of the nominating shareholder, I hereby resign from my position as a director on the Board of Directors of Paytm," Feagin stated in his resignation letter as per a regulatory filing by One 97 Communications.

Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 percent to Rs 1,914 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Paytm said that its revenue from payment services to consumers increased by 55 percent to Rs 549 crore on year-on-year (YoY) basis while payment services to merchants went up by 56 percent to Rs 624 crore YoY.

"This was achieved without any UPI incentive during the quarter," the company said.

Paytm shares closed at Rs 543 yesterday the stock has gained 2.5 percent in past five days and on Thursday close it was up by over 24.3 percent from its 52-week low level of Rs 438.35 seen on 23 November 2022.

In December 2022, Paytm announced the buyback of 52.5 lakh equity shares.

As per the company, the buyback will be conducted through the open market route. Maximum buyback price for the same has been fixed at Rs 810 per share.

Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay will be in excess of approximately Rs 1,048 crore.

The company said it is ahead of its previously-stated plans to achieve EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) before ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) costs profitability by the quarter ending September 2023.

Paytm also reiterated that proceeds from the IPO will not be used for this buyback.