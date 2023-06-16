Paytm, Zomato shares fall as SoftBank may sell stakes in open market — time to book profit now?

By Meghna Sen

Paytm shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 898.7 in trade today, before erasing gains and tumbling 2 percent to hit a an intra-day's low of Rs 873.80, while the Zomato stock was down 1 percent to hit a day's low of Rs 74.20

Shares of new-age tech stocks — Paytm and Zomato — were trading in the red territory on NSE in Friday's trading session following a report suggesting that Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank is expected to sell shares in the two listed companies in small tranches in the open market , rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions.

