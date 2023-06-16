CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsPaytm, Zomato shares fall as SoftBank may sell stakes in open market — time to book profit now?

Paytm, Zomato shares fall as SoftBank may sell stakes in open market — time to book profit now?

Paytm, Zomato shares fall as SoftBank may sell stakes in open market — time to book profit now?
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 16, 2023 1:45:27 PM IST (Updated)

Paytm shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 898.7 in trade today, before erasing gains and tumbling 2 percent to hit a an intra-day's low of Rs 873.80, while the Zomato stock was down 1 percent to hit a day's low of Rs 74.20

Shares of new-age tech stocks — Paytm and Zomato — were trading in the red territory on NSE in Friday's trading session following a report suggesting that Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank is expected to sell shares in the two listed companies in small tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions.

Live Tv

Loading...

Paytm shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 898.7 in trade today, before erasing gains and tumbling 2 percent to hit a an intra-day's low of Rs 873.80, while shares of Zomato were down 1 percent to hit a day's low of Rs 74.20.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X