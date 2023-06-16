Paytm, Zomato shares fall as SoftBank may sell stakes in open market — time to book profit now?

3 Min(s) Read
Paytm shares hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 898.7 in trade today, before erasing gains and tumbling 2 percent to hit a an intra-day's low of Rs 873.80, while the Zomato stock was down 1 percent to hit a day's low of Rs 74.20
Shares of new-age tech stocks — Paytm and Zomato — were trading in the red territory on NSE in Friday's trading session following a report suggesting that Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank is expected to sell shares in the two listed companies in small tranches in the open market, rather than through block deals, over the next few sessions.
