  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Thursday's top brokerage calls: BPCL, Cummins and more
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Market

Paytm to launch $3 billion IPO, largest-ever debut for India, says report

Updated : May 27, 2021 16:44:07 IST

The startup, backed by some of the largest investors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soft Bank, Ant Group, plans to list in Indian bourses in November.
The board of its parent group, One97 Communications, will formally approve the listing valuated around $25-30 billion this Friday.
Paytm to launch $3 billion IPO, largest-ever debut for India, says report
Published : May 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

Reliance Industries to vaccinate 1.3 million employees and their families in biggest inoculation drive by a corporate

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement