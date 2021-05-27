Paytm to launch $3 billion IPO, largest-ever debut for India, says report

Paytm, India's leading digital payments provider is reportedly targeting to raise about Rs 21,800 crore ($3 billion) via an initial public offer, in what would be the largest ever public listing for India.

The startup, backed by some of the largest investors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soft Bank, Ant Group, plans to list in Indian bourses in November, Bloomberg reported. The listing could coincide with the Diwali festive season, sources aware of the matter told the publication.

The board of its parent group, One97 Communications, will formally approve the listing valuated around $25-30 billion this Friday. Post-approval by the board, the IPO would be the largest in the country, surpassing Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offering.

The lead managers of the IPO include Morgan Stanely, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, with Morgan Stanely being the leading contender. The procedure for listing is expected to begin in July.

As per the sources, Paytm's market debut will be a mix of new and existing shares to meet the regulatory obligations. Current obligations require companies to float 10 percent shares within two years and 25 percent within five years.

As of April 2021, Paytm is the most valued startup in the country, worth $16 billion. The payments provider achieved over 1.4 billion transactions in March (transactions including payments via wallet, UPI, cards, and net banking services). It is one of the largest enablers of digital payments in the country, with over 20 million merchants preferring Paytm over its competitors.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said pandemic is one of the biggest drivers for digital payments.

Paytm expects to breakeven by the end of 2021, he had said then.

"We as a company will reach breakeven by the end of this financial year or this calendar year, which is 2021 and once we have reached the breakeven point we will quickly see the opportunities," Sharma had said.