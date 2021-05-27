Paytm to launch $3 billion IPO, largest-ever debut for India, says report Updated : May 27, 2021 16:44:07 IST The startup, backed by some of the largest investors such as Berkshire Hathaway, Soft Bank, Ant Group, plans to list in Indian bourses in November. The board of its parent group, One97 Communications, will formally approve the listing valuated around $25-30 billion this Friday. Published : May 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply