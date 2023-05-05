Paytm shares surge 30% in 2023 — what should investors do ahead of Q4 results

Paytm is scheduled to report its Q4 earnings on Saturday, May 6. Most analysts expect good numbers due to steady loan disbursement and new device addition. CNBC TV18 spoke to some experts for some investment advice regarding the company's stock. Here's what they said.

Shares of digital financial services firm One97 Commuications, which operates under the Paytm brand, climbed 2.65 percent to Rs 688.65 apiece in Friday's morning trade. The stock has demonstrated significant growth, gaining upward momentum after hitting a lifetime low of Rs 438.35 on the NSE in November 2022. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged nearly 30 percent.

The fintech major is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Saturday, May 6. "We wish to inform you that the company will hold its earnings conference call for shareholders, investors and analysts on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, to discuss the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023," Paytm said in a filing.