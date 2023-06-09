Paytm shares near 10-month high, may rally up to 22% more—here're the key triggers for the stock

In terms of technicals, the Paytm stock is displaying several positive technical indicators that make it attractive for long-term investors. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has surged 51 percent, while it has risen more than 47 percent in the last six months. The stock has bounced back 85 percent from its 52-week low level of Rs 439.6

Shares of One97 Communications, the operator of payments and financial services company Paytm, is set for the best week in four months, as in early February, the stock had posted weekly gains of 24 percent, buoyed by the business performance. Paytm shares surged 5 percent in Friday's opening deals, extending gains for the third straight session after brokerage house BofA Securities upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ on the back of strong revenue momentum and operational leverage.

The stock opened at Rs 778 level and went on to hit an intra-day high of Rs 809.90 apiece on the NSE in trade today. At 10:54 am, the scrip was trading 4 percent higher at Rs 803.05 per share.