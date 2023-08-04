CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsPaytm monthly users up by 19% to 9.3 crore — shares rise nearly 4%

Paytm monthly users up by 19% to 9.3 crore — shares rise nearly 4%

Paytm monthly users up by 19% to 9.3 crore — shares rise nearly 4%
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 4, 2023 10:35:56 AM IST (Published)

Paytm shares rose about four percent after the fintech company posted its monthly business update for the month of July

Paytm shares rose about four percent on August 4 after the fintech company posted its monthly business update for the month of July in which it says its average monthly users rose by 19 percent year-on-year to 9.3 crore.

Share Market Live


“Our loan distribution business (in partnership with our lender partners) continues to gain scale with disbursements of Rs 5,194 crore ($632 million, y-o-y growth of 148 percent) and 43 lakh loans (y-o-y growth of 46 percent) disbursed in the month of July 2023 through the Paytm platform,” Paytm said.
The firm said that to ensure that portfolio performance of its lending partners improves despite economic uncertainties, its credit disbursement growth will be deliberately calibrated over the next quarter or two. “High quality outcomes for our partners enables us to expand our lending partnerships. We currently have 8 lending partners and we aim to onboard 3- 4 partners in FY 2024,” it added.
Paytm’s merchant subscriptions stood at 82 lakhs in July, with 41 lakh new subscriptions over the year, according to the filing. The fintech saw merchant subscriptions increase by about four lakh in July 2023, Paytm said in a filing.
The firm also added that from 2023 onwards, it will discontinue monthly disclosures of operating metrics as its business model "has achieved scale." It will share the disclosures quarterly.
Also Read: Paytm Q1 loss narrows to Rs 358.4 crore, revenue jumps 39%
Paytm said it for India’s small shops, it has also launched two new innovative devices – Paytm Pocket Soundbox, a debit-card sized device for merchants on the go, and Paytm Music Soundbox, which allows merchants to connect their phone to it to play music or listen to match commentary.
Track latest stock market updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

new age businessesPaytmPaytm stock price

Recommended Articles

View All
Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey

Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey

Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X