Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

Paytm has to cut costs to move to operating profit

Paytm has to cut costs to move to operating profit

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Paytm shares rose on Tuesday to halt a three-day losing streak after JPMorgan said a reduction in adjusted operating loss with better cost controls will be a key fundamental driver for the stock. The gain came even as the brokerage lowered its target price for the One97 stock by nearly 17 percent.

Paytm has to cut costs to move to operating profit
wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell One 97 Paytm share

TRADE
Paytm will have to cut costs to move to operating profit — or EBITDA positive, which means profit before interest and taxes. Revenue growth is not a problem for the digital payments major, which has been spending heavily towards employee costs. It might have to improve on its contribution margin — or sales minus variable costs per unit.
For the year ended March 2022, Paytm reported a contribution profit of Rs 1,498.1 crore and revenue of Rs 4,974.2 crore — translating to a contribution margin of 30.1 percent. Simply put, contribution margin gauges the profitability of a business in terms of sales per unit.
Its indirect expenses — including marketing and employee costs  — increased 39.5 percent to Rs 416 crore for the year.
According to JPMorgan, moderation in indirect expense is key for Paytm to achieve its guidance of achieving break-even by the quarter ending September 2023. Assuming a 42 percent contribution margin by then, the implied indirect expense growth will need to be at 34 percent over six quarters, according to the brokerage.
Paytm has sharply increased its employee costs led by hiring in field force, but its indirect cost should begin to moderate from the September quarter given that most of the rollout is done, JPMorgan said.
Paytm has the unique ability to drive monetisation and profits across
several segments at lower customer acquisition cost (CAC) compared with its peers, said JPMorgan. "We expect Paytm to see strong revenue  growth across all its business segments thanks to device monetisation in payments,  financial services cross-selling, ticketing recovery and rising ad monetisation," it said.
Paytm shares rose by Rs 2.8 or 0.5 percent to close at Rs 617.4 apiece on BSE, despite broad-based weakness on Dalal Street. The stock has moved within a wide range of Rs 511-1,961 over the past more than six months since its listing in November 2021.
A reduction in adjusted operating loss with better cost controls will be a key fundamental driver for the Paytm stock, according to the brokerage.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Sebi may turn to AI used in casinos to crack down on insider trading: Report

Next Article

Cement stocks hit the wall as inflation concerns shadow earnings outlook

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More