Paytm shares trade at 68% discount to issue price as Street turns cautious on ED raids

By CNBCTV18.com

Shares of Paytm’s parent firm One 97 Communications Ltd declined on Monday after the Enforcement Directorate raided the fintech firm’s Bengaluru premises over the weekend in connection with the Chinese loan app case.

Paytm shares slipped more than 6 percent in early deals and were trading 3 percent lower at Rs 705.40 on BSE at 9:30 am. At the day’s low of Rs 681.20, the share price was at a discount of 68 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150. In 2022 (year-to-date), the stock has erased over 45 percent of investors’ wealth as against the benchmark Sensex which has fallen 0.6 percent during the period.

Monday’s downtrend in Paytm stock comes after the ED issued a statement on Saturday saying it had been searching multiple locations linked to Paytm along with Razorpay and Cashfree in Bengaluru since Friday as part of a money laundering case against some instant app-based loan dishing entities "controlled" by Chinese persons.

During the raids, the federal probe agency said it seized Rs 17 crore worth of funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities".

The three companies responded by saying they were cooperating with the federal agency. A Paytm spokesperson earlier said the firm was supporting the law enforcement agencies, who are investigating a specific set of merchants.

"The authorities reached out to us with directions to provide certain information about these merchants under scrutiny, to which we promptly responded. We continue to cooperate with the authorities and remain fully compliant."

The company, however, on Sunday, said in a regulatory filing that none of its funds were frozen by the ED. "As a part of ongoing investigations on a specific set of merchants, the ED has sought information regarding such merchants to whom we provide payment processing solutions. We wish to clarify that these merchants are independent entities, and none of them are our group entities," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.