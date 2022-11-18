Tide turning for PB Fintech? Paytm back on radar? What kept dealers busy on Friday?

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of online insurance aggregator Policybazaar and Paisabazaar ended 8 percent higher on Friday in one of its best single-day performance since the company went public.

Brokerages are appearing to turn positive on the stock after it has collapsed over 60 percent from its IPO price of Rs 980. CLSA on Wednesday initiated coverage on the stock, projecting a potential upside of 55 percent from current levels. Morgan Stanley also has an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 620.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that some High Net Worth (HNI) investors have looked to accumulate the stock at lower levels and that there were strong buy flows on the HNI desks on Friday for the stock.

A Week of Consolidation

Profit booking continues to be seen across the broader market with the Nifty Midcap index ending 1.5 percent lower for the week.

Dealers indicate that there has been some nibbling in lower levels in select technology names from institutional investors. Flows remained mixed for PSU Banks but the index outperformed benchmark indices for the week, ending 2.3 percent higher.

Indications from the dealing rooms are that there may be a pause for the short-term before the index attempts to scale its all-time high.

Besides PB Fintech, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Bharti Partly Paid Shares: A first-time entrant on the dealing room chatter, Bharti Airtel's partly paid shares are witnessing some buy flows at the FII desk. A partly paid share is a share which has been paid only partially, compared to a par value.

Tata Steel & SBI Cards: Tata Steel ended lower for the fourth straight session while SBI Cards declined for the second day in a row. At Rs 794, SBI Cards is nearing towards its IPO price of Rs 755. Dealing rooms indicate that FIIs have been sellers in both these names in recent times.