Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the operator of payments platform Paytm, will rally another 21 percent as a constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm's operating profitability, believe analysts at domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities.

Motilal said that Paytm is on track to report Ebitda breakeven in the second half of financial year 2024-25 (2HFY25) after reporting adjusted Ebitda breakeven, almost a year ahead of its guidance.