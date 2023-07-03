CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Paytm on track to report EBITDA breakeven by FY25, says analyst; raises target price to Rs 1,050

Paytm on track to report EBITDA breakeven by FY25, says analyst; raises target price to Rs 1,050

Paytm on track to report EBITDA breakeven by FY25, says analyst; raises target price to Rs 1,050
By Meghna Sen  Jul 3, 2023 12:05:04 PM IST (Updated)

In the last seven months, the stock of Paytm has gained 94 percent and it has risen 60 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, the operator of payments platform Paytm, will rally another 21 percent as a constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm's operating profitability, believe analysts at domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Securities.

Motilal said that Paytm is on track to report Ebitda breakeven in the second half of financial year 2024-25 (2HFY25) after reporting adjusted Ebitda breakeven, almost a year ahead of its guidance.
