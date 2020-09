Leading digital payment platform Paytm today announced that it's wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has opened Stockbroking access for everyone in the country. The company said in a press release that it aims to attract 10 lakh investors, mainly first-time users from small cities and towns, this financial year itself.

“We aim to democratise wealth management services that contribute to the growth of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We believe it's an opportunity for us to enable millennials and new investors to build their wealth portfolio. Our technology-enabled solutions help make stock investing simple and easy. We will continue to challenge the status quo and build India's best product. We remain committed to making Paytm Money a comprehensive wealth management platform for every Indian," Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money, said.

Available on iOS, Android and web, the platform has already registered 2.2 lakh users during its early access program with nearly two-thirds being millenials.

The platform allows users to research the markets, explore market movers, create customizable watchlists, and set price alerts for as many as 50 stocks. Also, users may set weekly/monthly SIPs for stocks and automate stocks investing conveniently.