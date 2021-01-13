Market Paytm Money launches digital F&O trading at Rs 10 per order Updated : January 13, 2021 01:00 PM IST The platform has launched this service at Rs 10 for all F&O trades and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts, Paytm said in a statement. Initially, the company said, it is giving early access to a select user base on android and web to receive their feedback. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply