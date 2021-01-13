  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Paytm Money launches digital F&O trading at Rs 10 per order

Updated : January 13, 2021 01:00 PM IST

The platform has launched this service at Rs 10 for all F&O trades and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts, Paytm said in a statement.
Initially, the company said, it is giving early access to a select user base on android and web to receive their feedback.
Paytm Money launches digital F&O trading at Rs 10 per order

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement