Paytm Money launches digital F&O trading at Rs 10 per order

Paytm - the country's homegrown digital financial services platform - on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money now provides Futures & Options trading (F&O) on its platform, along with its other offerings - stocks, direct mutual funds, ETF, IPO, NPS, and digital gold.

The platform has launched this service at Rs 10 for all F&O trades and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts, Paytm said in a statement.

"This is in line with its intraday charges of Rs 10, and free for delivery. The pricing disruption will benefit experienced as well as first-time traders to seamlessly trade in futures & options with a best in class product, on their mobile and in a secure environment," it said.

Initially, the company said, it is giving early access to a select user base on android and web to receive their feedback.

"Commercial roll out to all traders and iOS launch will be over the next few weeks," it added.

With the launch of F&O on its platform, Paytm Money is aiming at an overall daily turnover of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and 1 million trades a day in the next 18 to 24 months.

Paytm Money has ensured that while it provides for all the features required for a derivative trader, it does not complicate the user interface for a simple investor or a newbie trader. The charting provides over 180 studies and patterns usually tracked by the pro traders all in an easy to use interface on one's mobile.

The price alert feature allows traders to get real-time alerts on any FNO contracts.

While Paytm Money provides for various calculators, traders can seamlessly check the required margin while placing an order for any contract.