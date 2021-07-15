Home

    Paytm may raise Rs 8,300 crore via IPO; DRHP with Sebi likely today

    Paytm may raise Rs 8,300 crore via IPO; DRHP with Sebi likely today

    By Nisha Poddar
    Paytm is looking to raise up to Rs 8,300 crore via Initial Public Offer (IPO) which is expected to be launched during Diwali, sources informed CNBC-TV18.

    "The company may file the DRHP with Sebi today. The total issue size is seen at Rs 16,600 crore with a valuation of $30 billion," sources said.
    The primary issue size of Rs 8,300 crore will include Rs 2,000 crore pre-IPO placement. Investors are unlikely to follow pro-rata allotment for Rs 8,300 crore OFS, they added.
    Ant Group is likely to sell around 6 percent stake via OFS to meet Sebi norms. SoftBank is likely to sell shares worth around Rs 1,000 crore via OFS.
    Paytm, however, denied commenting on this story.
    Earlier, Paytm shareholders approved the fresh issue of up to Rs 12,000 crore via IPO. They approved the total IPO size including OFS at Rs 16,600 crore.
    CNBC-TV18 had reported on May 31 that the board of One97 Communications Ltd had given the in-principle approval for the listing.
    Paytm said that the proposed IPO is contemplated to include a fresh issue of equity shares by the company and an offer for the sale of equity shares by existing shareholders.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
