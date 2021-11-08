Paytm IPO a great event for Softbank: Masayashi Son

Softbank CEO Masayashi Son referred to Paytm's mega IPO that opened on Monday as a "great event" for the Japanese investor.

"Paytm should grow significantly and valuation-wise, it depends on market condition and investor appetite," Son said during Softbank's earnings call on Monday.

"I believe that valuation should be bigger than the cost that we spent when we made the investment," he added.

Softbank has invested over $1.5 billion in Paytm and held a nearly 18 percent stake in the company pre-IPO.

Softbank is seeing several portfolio companies heading to public markets, with Son saying that 18 companies have listed between April and November while 13 have announced IPO filings or SPAC mergers.

Paytm's mega Rs 18,300 crore IPO , the largest IPO in the country so far, opened today, with the issue being subscribed 0.12 times as of 3 pm on Day 1.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 2080-Rs 2150 and is expecting a valuation of $20 billion.

The company said it has already raised nearly half of its IPO from its anchor round, which included 122 investors and global names such as Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and Singapore’s GIC among them.