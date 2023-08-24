Paytm Block Deal Alert: AntFin plans to sell 2.27 crore shares via block deal on Friday

Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial is looking to sell 2.27 crore shares in digital payments firm Paytm through block deals on Friday, August 25. Citigroup has been appointed as the broker to the deal.

The transaction's floor price has been established at Rs 880 per share. This pricing strategy represents a 3 percent discount from the closing price of Rs 907 recorded on Thursday.

Paytm shares , listed as One97 Communications, scaled a fresh 52 week high in trade today after brokerage Bernstein initiated coverage on the counter with an 'Outperform' rating. The pegged target price of Rs 1,100 per share is actually a potential rally of more than 21 percent from the current market levels.

The stock has significantly outperformed the market with 70 percent gain so far this year. The stock more than doubled from its 52-week low.

Paytm's early signs of an edge in digital lending, achieved by leveraging its dominant digital payments platform, puts it on the right side of the disruption, the brokerage said.

The research firm is betting on the company’s dominance in the digital payments segment.