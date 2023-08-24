Paytm Block Deal Alert: AntFin plans to sell 2.27 crore shares via block deal on Friday

Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial is looking to offload 3.6 percent stake, equivalent to 2.27 crore shares, in digital payments firm Paytm through block deals on Friday, August 25. Citigroup has been appointed as the broker to the deal.

The transaction's floor price has been established at Rs 880 per share. This pricing strategy represents a 3 percent discount from the closing price of Rs 907 apiece recorded on Thursday.

Antfin's selldown comes after China's Alibaba sold its entire stake in Paytm in February. Japan's Softbank Group Corp has also been cutting its stake in Paytm through open market deals, with its holding down to 9.18 percent after its latest deal.

Earlier this month, Paytm informed the exchanges that Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of One 97 Communications Limited and Antfin have entered into an agreement where Sharma will purchase a 10.3 percent stake in the company.

According to the filing, an overseas entity 100 percent owned by Sharma called Resilient Asset Management BV will acquire the stake in Paytm from Antfin through an off-market transfer. On closing of this transaction, Sharma’s shareholding in Paytm will increase to 19.42 percent, whereas Antfin’s shareholding will reduce to 13.5 percent.

Paytm gains after Bernstein expects it to touch Rs 1,100

stock climbed nearly 2.80 percent to Rs 931 against the previous closing price of Rs 905.60. Paytm shares , listed as One97 Communications, scaled a fresh 52 week high in trade today after brokerage Bernstein initiated coverage on the counter with an 'Outperform' rating. The

The surge has taken Paytm's shares to the highest level in 18 months. The last instance of the stock trading above Rs 920 was on February 10, 2022.

Bernstein has a target price of Rs 1,100 per share on the counter, which implies a potential rally of more than 21 percent from the current market levels.

The stock has significantly outperformed the market with 71 percent gain so far this year and the stock is up 18 percent in the last one year. Paytm shares more than doubled from its 52-week low of Rs 439.60, hit on November 24, 2022.

Technically, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the counter stood at 64, indicating it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. Paytm shares have a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the priod. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Paytm's early signs of an edge in digital lending, achieved by leveraging its dominant digital payments platform, puts it on the right side of the disruption, the brokerage said in its research report. Bernstein is betting on the company’s dominance in the digital payments segment.

The brokerage also pointed out that the rise of UPI in cashless payments, which now account for over 60 percent of total cashless transactions including a lion's share of high value transactions, has led to emergence of new winners.

"We find Paytm developing into a sustainable, profitable model with an edge in small ticket consumer lending, helped by steady improvement in payments margins," it said.

"We expect its loan disbursal volumes to grow sharply and achieve a market share of 4 percent by FY26E (in high-yield (over 13 per cent interest rate) household lending segment). And with stabilising margins in its payments segment, we expect the business to breakeven by FY25E and generate an EPS of Rs 130 by FY30E," the brokerage said.