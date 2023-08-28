Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd hit the upper circuit on Monday after the civil engineering company announced that it has won a major contract from state-owned NHPC Ltd.

The stock was locked in a five percent upper circuit at Rs 57.01 per share on BSE on Monday. It has seen a sharp rally in the past six months. The stock has already tripled so far this year, with another big order lending it more momentum.

On Monday, the company announced that it has bagged the Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) with its joint venture (JV) partner. The total value of the project is Rs 3,637.12 crore, while the share of Patel Engineering (being 50 percent partner in the JV) is Rs 1,818.56 crore.

The company has received a letter of award for construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC. The scope of the project involves construction of head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house and transformer cavern, tailrace tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for the project.

The EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project, which is located in Arunachal Pradesh, needs to be executed within 86 months.

Patel Engineering is a civil construction company that specialises in the hydropower and irrigation sector. Earlier this month, the company had posted solid earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24).

The company posted a 22.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.3 crore during the June quarter compared with Rs 31.25 crore a year ago on account of higher revenue.

Revenue had increased 24 percent to Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q1FY24 from Rs 901.1 crore in Q1 FY23.

Acknowledging the new orders won by the company, chairman and managing director Rupen Patel had said, “The influx of recent projects will contribute significantly towards the improvement in the company’s overall financial performance.”