CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsOutperforming Stocks: Shares of this company has more than tripled this year and now it wins another big order

Outperforming Stocks: Shares of this company has more than tripled this year and now it wins another big order

The company has bagged the Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) with its joint venture (JV) partner. The total value of the project is Rs 3,637.12 crore, while the share of Patel Engineering is Rs 1,818.56 crore.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 28, 2023 11:22:26 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Outperforming Stocks: Shares of this company has more than tripled this year and now it wins another big order
Shares of Patel Engineering Ltd hit the upper circuit on Monday after the civil engineering company announced that it has won a major contract from state-owned NHPC Ltd.

Share Market Live


The stock was locked in a five percent upper circuit at Rs 57.01 per share on BSE on Monday. It has seen a sharp rally in the past six months. The stock has already tripled so far this year, with another big order lending it more momentum.
On Monday, the company announced that it has bagged the Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW) with its joint venture (JV) partner. The total value of the project is Rs 3,637.12 crore, while the share of Patel Engineering (being 50 percent partner in the JV) is Rs 1,818.56 crore.
Also Read: Multibagger Stock: Shares of this gas transporter crosses Rs 6,000 after getting second order in a week
The company has received a letter of award for construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC. The scope of the project involves construction of head race tunnels including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, power house and transformer cavern, tailrace tunnels, pothead yard, adits etc. for the project.
The EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project, which is located in Arunachal Pradesh, needs to be executed within 86 months.
Patel Engineering is a civil construction company that specialises in the hydropower and irrigation sector. Earlier this month, the company had posted solid earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1 FY24).
Also Read: Vodafone Idea Share Update: Company gets more time to repay ATC, debt redemption timeline extended
The company posted a 22.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 38.3 crore during the June quarter compared with Rs 31.25 crore a year ago on account of higher revenue.
Revenue had increased 24 percent to Rs 1,118.6 crore in Q1FY24 from Rs 901.1 crore in Q1 FY23.
Acknowledging the new orders won by the company, chairman and managing director Rupen Patel had said, “The influx of recent projects will contribute significantly towards the improvement in the company’s overall financial performance.”
Catch the latest market update updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

patel engineering

Recommended Articles

View All
Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries shares remain flat ahead of AGM announcements

Reliance AGM 2023 LIVE Updates | Reliance Industries shares remain flat ahead of AGM announcements

Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Zomato Block Deal: 0.4% equity worth nearly Rs 288 cr changes hands; stock up 4%

Zomato Block Deal: 0.4% equity worth nearly Rs 288 cr changes hands; stock up 4%

Aug 28, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Vodafone Idea Share Update: Stock nearing 52-week high after company gets more time to repay ATC

Vodafone Idea Share Update: Stock nearing 52-week high after company gets more time to repay ATC

Aug 28, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty 50 hovers around 19,300 ahead of RIL AGM, Vodafone Idea at a 10-month high

Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty 50 hovers around 19,300 ahead of RIL AGM, Vodafone Idea at a 10-month high

Aug 28, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X