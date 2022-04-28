Market prices in Indonesia's palm oil export ban but consumers likely to feel the pinch

Shares of vegetable oil companies largely traded positive on Thursday, shrugging off the impact of Indonesia widening the scope of its export ban on raw materials for cooking oil to include crude and refined palm oil. The Street expects these companies to enjoy a higher pricing power in the face of a shortage.

At 12.16 AM, Ruchi Soya has gained 6.39 percent and is trading at Rs 1,174 on the NSE, whereas edible oil giant Adani Wilmar’s stock has lost its earlier gains of 2.82 percent, and is currently quoting at Rs 829 apiece on NSE, down by 1.37 percent.

Meanwhile, share prices of companies like Gokul Agro Resources also traded in the green, gaining 5 percent during the morning session alone, taking its current share price to Rs 118.55. Anik Industries, on the other hand, is up by a whopping 8.27 percent taking its current stock price to Rs 36.65 on the NSE.

Indonesia has a near-monopoly in palm oil space, said Shirish Pardeshi, FMCG Analyst, Centrum Broking.

“When you look at the oil consumption in India, roughly about 45 percent contribution come from refined, bleached, and deodorized (RBD) palm olein and Indonesia is a primary source to the world. Statistics tells about 45 percent of Indonesia's export is sufficient for the world,” Pardeshi told CNBC-TV18.

At 10.5 lakh tonne a month, India remains one of the largest importers of edible oil. Indonesia’s ban on palm oil export will have a direct impact on India as the country imports 5-5.5 lakh tonnes of palm oil each month.

While the markets may have priced in the Indonesian ban, consumers are sure to feel the pinch as palm oil prices have soared 80 percent on a year-on-year basis. It is currently trading at 7000 ringgit per tonne. One Malaysian Ringgit(RM) is equal to INR 17.56.