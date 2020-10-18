  • SENSEX
P-notes investment drops in Sept but FPIs positive on domestic market, say experts

Updated : October 18, 2020 11:05 AM IST

This marks the first decline in investment through the route since March, data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.
P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.
The assets under the custody of FPIs increased to Rs 33.22 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 33.18 lakh crore at August-end.
