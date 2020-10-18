Market P-notes investment drops in Sept but FPIs positive on domestic market, say experts Updated : October 18, 2020 11:05 AM IST This marks the first decline in investment through the route since March, data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. The assets under the custody of FPIs increased to Rs 33.22 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 33.18 lakh crore at August-end. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.