Over 3600% returns! This FMCG stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 3.7 lakh in 20 years
Updated : October 15, 2019 02:51 PM IST
The stock has rallied over 3,600 percent in the last 20 years — from around Rs 83 in 1999 to Rs 3,100 currently.
An investment of Rs 10,000 in 1999 would have turned into Rs 3.7 lakh today.
The current market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 75,314 crore.
