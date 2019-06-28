Over 340 stocks from BSE500 underperformed indices in the first half of 2019
Updated : June 28, 2019 03:46 PM IST
Over 340 stocks from the BSE500 index have underperformed the benchmark index, which rose over 9 percent, in the first half of 2019.
Reliance Communications, Reliance Power, Reliance Infra, Jet Airways and Dewan Housing fell over 50 percent this year.
280 stocks gave negative returns as market sentiment remains exposed to the slowdown in the economy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more