Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years
Updated : October 08, 2019 01:50 PM IST
The stock of the cable manufacturing company surged over 94 percent in the last 1 year and over 47 percent since the beginning of 2019.
The scrip hit its 52-week high of Rs 558.90 on September 30, 2019, and a 52-week low of Rs 248.40 on October 23, 2018.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more