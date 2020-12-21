Market Outlook 2021: IT sector jumped 50% in 2020, is there more steam left? Updated : December 21, 2020 03:35 PM IST The IT sector has been one of the best performing sectors in 2020, rising 50 percent in comparison to a 13 percent rise in the benchmarks. Credit Suisse, in a recent report, said that it believes COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies Credit Suisse expects Infosys to outperform its peers over the medium term, given the recent deal flow momentum. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.