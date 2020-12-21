  • SENSEX
Outlook 2021: IT sector jumped 50% in 2020, is there more steam left?

Updated : December 21, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The IT sector has been one of the best performing sectors in 2020, rising 50 percent in comparison to a 13 percent rise in the benchmarks.
Credit Suisse, in a recent report, said that it believes COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies
Credit Suisse expects Infosys to outperform its peers over the medium term, given the recent deal flow momentum.
