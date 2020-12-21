Outlook 2021: IT sector jumped 50% in 2020, is there more steam left?

The IT sector has been one of the best performing sectors in 2020, rising 50 percent in comparison to a 13 percent rise in the benchmarks. While other sectors were facing the brunt of the pandemic, a healthy deal pipeline, improved guidance brought the technology sector into investors' focus.

Brokerage house Credit Suisse, in a recent report, said that it believes COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and, hence, we believe the sector has entered a technology upcycle with digital becoming the mainstream.

CLSA also noted that a strong deal pipeline across segments, stable IT spending among large US banking and financial services (BFS) firms and on track 5G rollouts by global telecom services providers will prove beneficial for the sector.

All constituents in the Nifty IT index were also positive for the year with L&T Infotech surging the most, up 95 percent. Meanwhile, MindTree, Info Edge, Infosys, Coforge, HCL Tech and Mphasis rallied over 50 percent each in 2020.

Wipro, TCS, and Tech Mahindra, also rose between 23 percent and 50 percent in this period.

What to expect in the future?

Credit Suisse believes that the current pandemic has helped the margins of the top 4 firms with the reduction in travel and other overhead costs. While some of the margin benefits will fade with the expected cost reversals, it is modeling margin expansion (from FY20 levels) for the top 4 firms by FY23 as some of the cost pressure can be compensated by a pick-up in revenue growth.

Individually, among the top 4 firms, TCS has led growth for most of the past decade driven by stable management, strong execution and superior capabilities, it stated, adding that, however, post organisation changes in FY19, Infosys has emerged stronger after its investments into digital technologies and sales team.

Credit Suisse expects Infosys to outperform its peers over the medium term, given the recent deal flow momentum.

It also initiated coverage of the Indian IT services sector with 'outperform' ratings on Infosys and HCL Tech, and 'neutral' ratings on TCS and Wipro. CS believes there is further scope for a rerating of HCL Tech as its current valuation is at a discount to Wipro which is a bit harsh.