Optimistic of good growth in FY22 and beyond: Tarsons Products

Tarsons Products made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Friday , with its shares listing at a premium of almost 6 percent over the issue price. On the BSE, the stock of the Kolkata-based life sciences company listed at Rs 700 apiece, a premium of 5.7 percent over the issue price of Rs 662. On the NSE, the Tarsons' stock began its secondary market journey at Rs 682, a premium of 3 percent over the issue price.

Rohan Sehgal, Whole-Time Director at Tarsons Products, is optimistic of witnessing good growth this financial year and beyond.

“We believe that we have been doing phenomenally well with our balance sheet and our profit and loss account over the last three-four years and we look to continue with the same momentum going forward,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

He expects to sustain the current margin levels of between 45 percent and 50 percent.

In terms of the competitive landscape, he said, “There are big players who we see globally coming out of the US, Europe, China, etc. In India, we enjoy market-leading position, with many of the European and American multinational companies closely behind.”

“We have about 9-10 percent market share, as per the Frost & Sullivan report, in the Indian market, and a few global MNCs would be in the similar range or slightly lower,” he added.

The unorganised sector doesn’t look very large in India, he observed.

“We believe it will be less than 10 percent. We see the larger players getting more and more market share from the smaller players and we have seen this trend over the last few years,” he explained.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.