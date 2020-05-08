  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Opportunities in adversity: Axis Securities lists top themes and stock picks for COVID-19 crisis

Updated : May 08, 2020 03:26 PM IST

The brokerage believes there will be a wide range of opportunities for quality companies across sectors.
It added that some themes are more likely to play out and benefit the leader companies in that space disproportionately.
The report identifies the key areas of opportunity which are likely to see outsize returns over the next one year.
Opportunities in adversity: Axis Securities lists top themes and stock picks for COVID-19 crisis

You May Also Like

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Top Senators urge Trump to temporarily suspend all new guest worker visas, including H-1B

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 mn; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Vande Bharat Mission Day 1: Air India, AI Express operate flights to Singapore, UAE

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement