Opening Bell: Sensex trades marginally lower, Nifty fails to hold 11,500; banks, metals drag

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:06 AM IST

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading 66 points lower at 38,756, while the broader Nifty50 index was trading 27 points lower at 11,484.
Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, M&M, and IOC were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Cipla, Tata Steel JSW Steel, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank led the losses.
Major selling was seen in banking and metal indices. Meanwhile, auto, IT and FMCG sectors were in the green.
